In Bed And Without Makeup, Becky G Drives Her Fans Crazy

The singer has released the official merchandise of her most recent album

Recently Becky G lived with many of her fans in the launch of the official merchandise to promote her latest album, Mala Santa, which continues her promotion. But the singer does not forget to appear in her social networks naturally, as she showed in her Instagram account.

Becky released an image that shows her in bed, dressed in a black robe and without makeup; The publication was liked by her followers and is about to reach half a million likes.

The urban music star has started the year very well and is already preparing her next concert, which will take place on February 13 in Texas. The album Mala Santa has already obtained the platinum record.