Demi Lovato Will Sing The National Anthem During The Superbowl LIV

The singer returns strongly after the overdose she suffered in 2018

Demi Lovato’s return to the stage comes with force. After the singer confirmed her participation in the 2020 Grammy Awards, she also recently confirmed that she will be in charge of singing the national anthem in the Super Bowl LIV, next February 2.

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈 See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL”

The pop singer comes from a very complicated 2019, after the overdose she suffered in 2018, which kept her off the stage for a long time, trying to recover her health both physically and emotionally, however, in recent days she She has been excited about this return that already places her as one of the figures who have had the honor of singing the national anthem in the most important sporting event worldwide.

Lovato will already share credits with figures such as Pink, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé or Cher, who have already participated in the great event singing the hymn.

In addition, this is an important year for the Super Bowl, as the NFL is celebrating 100 years of life, so it is expected to be a special show, which is half time will feature the participation of Latin stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Super Bowl LIV will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, on February 2, with the teams still to be defined.