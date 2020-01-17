Brutal! Irina Baeva Poses In A Bikini And Shows Her Biggest Cleavage

The Russian actress already lives with her partner, Gabriel Soto

Irina Baeva is at her best as an actress, thanks to her role in the soap opera “Single with daughters ” in which she shares credits with Gabriel Soto, her partner in real life. She does not hesitate to share on social network videos and photographs that show her very sensually in various outfits.

Now, the Russian actress posted in her Instagram stories a video that shows her wearing a white bikini, hat, and dark glasses; Irina looks before the camera showing off a great cleavage and a spectacular tan.

It seems that the beginning of this year is going great for Irina, who has just announced that her relationship with Soto already has another level of commitment because now they already live together.