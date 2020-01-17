Belinda Imposes A Challenge, And Is Shown With The Same Minidress That She Used More Than 10 Years Ago

The singer is already in good health
Belinda has surprised her fans once again, now on having come out of a “ten-year challenge” in which she has put on the same minidress she used in 2009, but now 11 years apart.
In a video released on Instagram by the singer’s followers, she appears wearing the sexy white garment with Mickey Mouse print. The surprising thing is that Belinda is perfect, a reflection that she has an enviable figure.
Fortunately, Belinda has already fully recovered from the illness that afflicted (influenza), which unveiled the producer Alejandro Gou, so the singer is on trial full of the play “Today I can not lift”, which will be released on January 31.