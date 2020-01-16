Ximena Córdoba Opens Her Lace Robe And Reveals Her Underwear

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0
25
Ximena Córdoba

The Colombian, at 40, looks spectacular

Ximena Córdoba continues to captivate her fans, and this time she posted on her Instagram account photograph that shows her showing off her sculptural body.

In the image, the Colombian wears a lace robe that, open, allows to see the sensual lingerie she models and a girdle that she promotes, which, by the way, is what has least caught the attention of her followers, who have commented highlighting the beauty of the actress.

View this post on Instagram

💋💋💋💋💋💋 @fajatecolombia @fajatemex

A post shared by Ximena Cordoba (@ximenacordoba) on

Recently Ximena announced how to keep fit, and is practicing TRX, the method in which the weight of the body suspended with ropes is used, in order to give resistance and build muscle.

View this post on Instagram

No gym ? No problem 😛😛#centralpark #nyc

A post shared by Ximena Cordoba (@ximenacordoba) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here