Ximena Córdoba Opens Her Lace Robe And Reveals Her Underwear

The Colombian, at 40, looks spectacular

Ximena Córdoba continues to captivate her fans, and this time she posted on her Instagram account photograph that shows her showing off her sculptural body.

In the image, the Colombian wears a lace robe that, open, allows to see the sensual lingerie she models and a girdle that she promotes, which, by the way, is what has least caught the attention of her followers, who have commented highlighting the beauty of the actress.

Recently Ximena announced how to keep fit, and is practicing TRX, the method in which the weight of the body suspended with ropes is used, in order to give resistance and build muscle.