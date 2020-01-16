Vanessa Hudgens Ends With Austin Butler After Eight Years Of Dating

Just at the beginning of the year, a version of Cosmo magazine came out where she shared the way they stayed together despite the distance

The film industry has just lost one of its strongest partners with the breakup of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler.

The two actors have chosen to follow separate paths after eight years of relationship and it seems that this is a final decision, according to the magazine Us Weekly, because she has begun to share the news with all her relatives.

Although they had always been little given to lavish in public, the absence of the interpreter at the party for the 28th birthday of Vanessa on December 13 did not go unnoticed, but the rumors that pointed to a possible crisis were partly mitigated by the statements that the former protagonist of ‘High School Musical’ made of her then-boyfriend in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, published in early 2020.

Throughout the conversation, she mentioned him in passing to recognize that Austin and his family had played a crucial role in helping him avoid the curse of the Disney stars that almost ended Lindsay Lohan or Britney Spears at the time.

“This year we will have eight together. What has helped us to move forward has been FaceTime, good communication, respect, and trust. We have never spent more than four months apart. It’s the worst! In the end, you just tired of hearing you say things like ‘I miss you so much ‘, but if you are with the right person for you, you always get it to work, ”she said.

The end of their courtship precedes a very busy month, at least for Austin, in the professional field, since he has been chosen to star in the next Elvis Presley biopic.