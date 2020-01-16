The Public Asked For It! Rihanna Agreed To Collaborate With An Important K-pop Star

The famous businesswoman responded to the requests of her fans.

For several years now, Rihanna does not present a new album. Her last premiere was in 2016 when he gave us “Anti”, an album that featured the hit songs of “Work” and “Needed Me”.

Nowadays, the famous businesswoman is very focused on developing her clothing and makeup brand called Fenty. With this, she became a reference in the fashion world.

Over time, Rihanna has achieved great media attention with her makeup, perfume and lingerie lines, demonstrating a lot of creativity and style in each of her products.

Now, with the great impact that their advertising campaigns have generated, fans of the artist born in Barbados are wanting her to collaborate with Kai, a member of the famous K-Pop band, EXO.

But Kim Jong In, Kai’s real name, is considered one of South Korea’s most beloved artists and has recently collaborated with Gucci to make brand shows in Milan. This is why many fans want to see him with Rihanna.

On Twitter, the Riri brand responded to thousands of fan requests, indicating that they had already heard this request and sent a message to the interpreter of “Confession”.

Now all the fans of the two artists are desperate to see the response of the talented dancer, to enjoy this possible union between him and Rihanna.