Surprising! Kourtney Kardashian Showed Her Charms Shortly After Being a Mother, She Looks Beautiful!

The older sister of the Kardashian posed for her brand Poosh.

If there is someone who knows how to recover quickly from pregnancy, it is Kourtney Kardashian, who has shown time and again that he can keep her body in top shape despite the changes that this generates.

In a new post on her official Instagram account, the older sister of the Kardashians has promoted one of the models for her clothing brand “Poosh”.

In this image, we can see Kourtney Kardashian doing a very daring pose on the edge of a luxurious yacht while showing off her fiery golden swimsuit.

On the other hand, the Instagram account of the Poosh brand praised the body of the star of the Reality Show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, with a message that invited to learn “the tips” of Kourtney to return to have an excellent figure after of having children

But in this same image they published, both Kourtney and the Poosh brand, we can see how she enjoyed a beautiful afternoon relaxing on her yacht while exhibiting her huge curves and fully toned abs.

In a few hours, the publication of Kourtney Kardashian took more than one million Likes, to that we must add the other 50 thousand Likes that he obtained since the Poosh brand post.

However, her almost 86 million followers on her official Instagram account, have left him several comments praising her figure. ” Kourtney looks amazing!” It is one of the messages the famous model received.