Sublime! Irina Baeva Captivated the Nets With Her New Accessory. It Looks Like an Angel!

The model has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Irina Baeva has a special gift so that everything she publishes on social networks will soon become a trend.

The Russian model knows very well that the hearts of her followers jump with joy every time she uploads a new photo on her Instagram account.

And even without trying, he manages to captivate everyone with her beauty and her charisma. Everyone loves her!

Despite the controversy that was generated by knowing her relationship with Gabriel Soto, the actress of “Single with daughters” has proven to be a very simple and pleasant woman.

In the last photograph that circulates of her, we can see her in a very tender and demure way: wearing a beige turtleneck blouse, natural makeup and posing in front of a painting of angel wings. Precious!

The blue-eyed blonde always takes care of the details of her outfits and wears clothes that enhance her slender figure, without scratching the vulgar or daring. And everything is divine!

Irina Baeva started the new year wanting to eat the world, and leave behind all those negative comments that ensured that Gabriel Soto would have left Geraldine Bazán because of him.