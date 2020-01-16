Singer Rosalia Showed A “Hairy” And Her Followers Went Crazy

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
30
Rosalia

And while her achievements do not stop and the whole world prepares for her presentation at the Grammys 2020Rosalia touched her followers by publishing a photo with a furry, which is nothing more and nothing less than Toby Pons, the puppy of the Venezuelan influencer Lele Pons.

🐶ai dios mío me enamoréeeee

Rosalia has made many new relationships and friendships especially in the city of Los Angeles where her new best friend Kylie Jenner and Lele Pons live. She also looked very close to Naomi Campbell herself. All these mentioned are rampant in praise and admiration towards the singer.

For now, Rosalia is nominated in the categories of Best New Artist NovelBest Latin Album of Rock, Urban or Alternative for “El Mal Querer”. This would be the first time in the history of the award, that an album entirely in Spanish is nominated in this category.

