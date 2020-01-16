Jennifer Lopez Forgets The Super Bowl In Bed, But With Her Children

Not everything that happens in the bed of the Diva of the Bronx has to be sexy …

Jennifer Lopez decided to take a break from the Super Bowl rehearsals, but this time she has done it from the bed in the best possible company, her children. Emme and Max have not released their mother, and the famous singer will rest, but only to fulfill her role as a mother, and help her children with homework. “Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time …” wrote the Diva of the Bronx.

The family image has given the singer and actress more 800 thousand likes on the social network, in less than three hours her post is about to reach one million.

Friends, fans, and celebrities are moved by the image, and one of the first to react as Chiquis Rivera.

naomi’s profile picture

Naomi

Verified

♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️

3h56 likes reply

chiquis’s profile picture

chiquis

Verified

The Best moments ❤️🙌🏻

3h60 likesReply

tombachik’s profile picture

tombachik

Verified

💗💗💗

3h125 likes reply

luudaddy’s profile picture

luudaddy

Verified

🏆🏆🏆

3h105 likes reply

Mario Lopez’s profile picture

Mario Lopez

Verified

The best

The last weeks have been hard for the actress since due to the constant galas for the film awards, she has had to divide her time and her life between rehearsals and red carpets. In the majority, it has been noted for its good taste, although Valentino’s design that led to the “red carpet”, made it, according to many, the worst dressed of the beginning of the year 2020.

The reason why, probably, she wanted to go unnoticed at the Critics Choice Award ceremony, wearing a Georges Hobeika dress, in beige with transparencies and stones, with a mermaid design that carries a tail, demure, in the best style of a girlfriend.