It Got Out Of Control! Miley Cyrus Put Her Boyfriend To Sniff And Showed It On Instagram What’s The Matter?

The artist went hand in hand with this publication.

The American singer, Miley Cyrus, known for having an irreverent and risky personality, is a specialist in being involved in uncomfortable and controversial situations.

Now with her current partner, Cody Simpson, Cyrus seems to have found her better half in every way, since the singer is also a character who is not afraid of what they will say.

Proof of this is their constant appearances in the world of the Internet, in which they have been seen in various and particular circumstances that have put them in the eye of the hurricane, especially Miley.

It seems that danger and adrenaline are two words that perfectly define the life of the “Wrecking ball” singer. Remember that the artist has surprised her followers with crazy publications and rises in tone.

This time, it was no exception. A shocking appearance by Miley has paralyzed social networks, after she congratulated her boyfriend on her Instagram stories, in a very peculiar way.

With a loving message, Miley shared a sequence of images in which a photo has generated a great scandal. Simpson is shown in front of the camera putting her nose on one of the forbidden areas of the edge, which luckily is covered by a jean.

The truth is that with its more than 100 million followers, Cyrus has the luxury of having a craving for the content he shares, without paying attention to the malicious comments that are always the order of the day.