In Video, Rosalia Makes The Competition To Shakira, Moving Her Hips Wearing Spandex Attire

The Spanish singer will perform in the next installment of the Grammys

Rosalía’s presentations at the Calibash festival in Los Angeles were a success and reaffirmed the position of the Spanish as one of the most successful pop singers worldwide today.

For her shows, Rosalia wore sexy spandex outfits in two colors: red and green. The public went crazy when they saw the singer perform her choreographies and her sexy hip movements, which have already become one of her hallmarks.

Now, Rosalia is preparing for the delivery of the Grammys, which will take place on January 26 and in which the Spanish artist will sing, something she has recently announced on her Instagram account.