How Many Times Have You Given The Ring To Jlo?

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful singers of today, the actress has also fallen in love with more than one with her charisma and even marriage proposals have arrived. Some materialized, others not, the truth is that it boasts of having several engagement rings. Here we tell you how many they are.

The wedding with the baseball star will be the fourth for her and the second for him. The ring that Alex Rodríguez gave him is valued at more than one million dollars and is an emerald cut diamond of approximately 10 carats. No doubt a ring worthy of the JLo collection.

Lopez first married Ojani Noa in the 90s, but it didn’t last long. By 2001 she had already married dancer Cris Judd however they divorced in 2003, it is said that he gave the diva a 6-carat ring.

That same year Ben Affleck conquered her and he asked her to marry a 6.1-carat ring with a value of more than 2.5 million dollars, her wedding was expected in early 2004 but they canceled everything unexpectedly.

The following year Marc Anthony arrived, who entered an 8.5-carat Harry Winston diamond worth more than 4 million dollars, it is said that JLo sold the ring after her divorce.

Thus, Jennifer Lopez has been married three times but they have knelt before her five times. Not bad for the iconic singer.