He Broke The “Commitment”! Kylie Jenner Let Herself Be Spanked By Another Woman. And Rosalia?

Last Sunday, Kylie Jenner revolutionized social networks by sharing a photograph in which she appears next to Rosalia, after presenting her at the Calibash 2020 Festival.

And although it is not the first time that Travis Scott’s ex and the “Badly” interpreter spend time together and publish it, this time they took it to another level.

While Jenner placed an engagement ring at the bottom of the photo, the Catalan singer posted the same image but with an “I said yes” and the same Emoji.

While it is true that it can be a simple game between friends, it seems that the “compromise” between Kim Kardashian’s sister and the Spanish came to an end as quickly as it emerged.

Just a couple of hours later, the American businesswoman and socialite published a series of photographs about the night of girls she shared with her friends, and in which there was a lot of alcohol involved.

The owner of Kylie Cosmetics wore a demure but very tight black dress, which showed her prominent curves and matching ankle boots.

In the publication, we found a video where the minor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, while posing for the photos, allowed one of her friends to pat her on the big innkeepers. How daring!

Kylie Jenner is only 22 years old, and despite being a responsible mother, she also likes to have fun. However, she has been strongly criticized by her followers since “she must think about the example she gives to her daughter.”