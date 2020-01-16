Do You Withdraw From Music? Madonna’s Health Status Ignites Alarms Among Her Fans

The queen of pop was very out of state and endangers her European tour.

If we start thinking, most of Madonna’s life was spent on stage. It was always thought that the great stars of music are indestructible and that they would never leave the shows, but this would not be the case of the diva.

In recent times, the queen of pop was quite tired, exhausted, emotionally decayed and, above all, very sore. Precisely, these were the conditions in which he finished her tour of the United States before Christmas.

Now, after a few days off during the last weekend, Madonna began her European tour through Lisbon. However, these shows have brought more disgust than congratulations to the singer.

The famous singer is so bad physically, that she had to cancel several of her concerts in the city of Boston at the end of November. It is that her knee injury is limiting in every way and confessed that her pain is “unbearable.”

Following these cancellations, the interpreter of “Like a Virgin” had to apologize to her fans through her official Instagram account, where she posted a video in which she was seen climbing the stairs of the stage.

In these images, you could notice the pain, fear, and suffering suffered by the successful music star. Is that her face said it all, for the first time in her life she was forced to give a break to these shows.

It is clear that her physicist is wanting to demonstrate the reality of her age to Madonna, but she insists on continuing to break down barriers. Apparently, he doesn’t want to behave as a 61-year-old should. However, her knee injury would change her mind.