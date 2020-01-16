Chiquis Rivera Wants To Know How Many People Her Husband Lorenzo Méndez Has Slept With

She subjected her husband to a litmus test in front of all her followers

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera, once again underwent a cell phone challenge with her husband Lorenzo Méndez, but this time the question was not “What animal do you look like?” But “ How many people have you He is lying? “. To which the singer was mute, he just laughed and as expected, he left everyone with uncertainty because he never answered the truth, he just said they were two.

Obviously, Chiquis never believed him and added: “He has never answered that question, but that’s fine, which is not in my year, it doesn’t hurt me. Because the good thing is that she married this one ” referring to herself.

On the other hand, the singer continues to recover from her bruise in her eye and is already using her grandmother’s remedies to achieve this while continuing to defend her husband from those who have accused him of being an aggressor.