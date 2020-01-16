Alert! Angelina Jolie Plunges Into The Sea Without A Bikini And You Can See Everything … Besides, She’s Cold!

The lifeguards were stunned after seeing the sculptural silhouette of the actress.

When we talk about the world of Hollywood, we cannot fail to mention one of the most prolific actresses in the film industry that has been worthy of countless awards. Of course, we talk about Angelina Jolie.

The famous protagonist of “Maleficent” has earned a recognized position in the art world thanks to her talent and sustained work.

Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, Angelina remains one of the most sought after and followed in the world of entertainment and that is precisely why she remains in the sights of the media.

At 44, Jolie owns a lush body and an exotic face, so her physical attractiveness remains intact, which allows her to continue making important contacts in the world of cinema and advertising.

Jolie’s career has always been in question, because being one of the most famous actresses worldwide, her lifestyle will always be a matter of controversy.

To the surprise of her followers, an image of Angelina in the sea, where she is covering her body only with a silk robe, has circulated on the internet generating a stir.

In the image in question, Angelina reveals her sculpted silhouette and a part of her attributes that inevitably show through her dress, crossing the boundaries of the forbidden.