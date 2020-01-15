Without Underwear? Shakira Showed That She Is Not Ashamed And Opened Her Legs On Stage

The Colombian singer again left everything on her show.

Undoubtedly, Shakira is one of the most acclaimed musical stars by everyone worldwide and every time she shows up at a show, she has thousands of fans from all over the world.

In addition to being very talented, the Colombian singer has a unique beauty and makes it clear in each of the photographs she shares with her followers on her official Instagram account.

But in each show in which Shakira is presented, she continues to interpret those old hits that made her famous, making it clear that she is more current than ever.

Now that soccer player Gerard Piqué’s partner is very famous throughout the world, he doesn’t like to expose his private life in the media and prefers to keep a low profile.

The interpreter of “The Bicycle” climbed into the world of music after having released “Magic”, her first album, which was only available in Colombia. From there his career was marked forever.

However, Shakira is close to turning 43 and it shows that this is just a number for her. Is that the dancer is still as beautiful as several years ago.

Moreover, with a photograph on the stage, the singer born in Barranquilla showed that her elasticity is still intact and that she also knows how to wear a good style when presenting herself to her fans.