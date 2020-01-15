With The Usual Shine! Anne Hathaway Reappears Months After Having A Baby And Looks Amazing!

The famous actress returned to show herself in public with the beauty that characterizes her.

A few months after having a baby, Anne Hathaway made her first appearance in the media at the awards ceremony of the “Critics’ Choice Awards 2020”.

The famous Oscar-winning actress for the movie “Les Miserables” dazzled the red carpet with a golden dress and an incredible cleavage that exposed all her charms.

But for this award ceremony, Anne Hathaway was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Television for her performance in “Modern Love.”

However, the renowned actress could not take the prize, which was left to Michelle Williams, who had already won a Golden Globe for her performance in Fosse / Verdon.

Anyway, the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Fashion” was responsible for delivering the award for Best Actor, which Joaquin Phoenix once again took with his interpretation of “The Joker.”

Through her official Instagram account, the 37-year-old actress confirmed her return and in her post wrote: “Welcome back,” while showing off her beautiful golden dress.

It is worth remembering that with “Modern Love”, Anne Hathaway plays Lexi, to make her return to television productions after several years focused on cinema.