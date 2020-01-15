With A Friend And In A Black Swimsuit, Billie Eilish Breaks Up With The Image She Was Handling So Far

The singer is one of the favorites to sweep the next installment of the Grammys

The young singer Billie Eilish had accustomed all her fans to her casual and original look, in which her loose-fitting clothing sets became her hallmark; but it seems that having turned 18 made the artist unveil a new image, much more sensual.

Billie was on vacation in Hawaii, and took the opportunity to show off on her Instagram account an album with photos and videos of the best moments that happened; However, three clips have caused a sensation that, although they only last a few seconds as a GIF, show the singer very sensual, in the shower, in a boat, and in a pool, wearing a black swimsuit.

In other videos and images, Billie appears hugging a friend in the water and contemplating the sea. Meanwhile (and after those deserved vacations), the girl prepares for the delivery of the Grammys, which will take place on January 26 and in which Eilish is nominated in six categories.