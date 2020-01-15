The Exciting Video With Which Camila Cabello Recalled Her Beginnings As A Soloist

With almost two million views, the two-minute video has caused euphoria among its fans

The singer Camila Cabello has not been able to avoid getting excited and being invaded by nostalgia by sharing a beautiful video on her social networks that, among other things, concentrated some of the highlights of her first stage as a soloist, which began with the launch, two years ago, of her hit self-titled debut album

Throughout the aforementioned recording, several live performances appear, exciting encounters with fans and even images of their intense previous rehearsals, which has led the vocalist to reflect on the frantic pace of work she had in those times and, also, about the support he has not stopped receiving from her dedicated fan base.

“Today is two years since the publication of my first album … These clips summarize much of the memories I have of that stage. It seems crazy to see this girl in the videos, in the middle of those performances and very scared in the first one, but fighting with her voice, her hands, her knees, and all her strength to get out of the way. Honestly, watching these videos has left me speechless, nostalgic but in the best of ways, ”he wrote in her post.

Apart from the endless wonderful memories that it hosts from that period, the pop star has also shown on her Instagram profile that he does not intend to recreate too much in the past, especially because in a few months he will kick off her new tour ‘ Romance ‘ and you still need to gather several ideas to shape the different concepts that you will address in your concerts.

“This is one of my favorite moments, the moment when I have to start dreaming and getting into a brainstorm for the ‘Romance Tour’. I want to interpret the songs on this album live and see them all, ”says one of her latest entries on the social network.