The Day Salma Hayek Was Attacked By A Monkey

The actress was in the filming of ‘Frida’

Salma Hayek has a long artistic career and this has left him more of a funny anecdote to tell. One of these stories is what he lived when he recorded the film Frida in 2001, on that occasion the Mexican was attacked by a monkey.

According to an interview he gave for Vogue magazine a while ago, Salma admits that he can now laugh but that at the time it was a not very pleasant experience. “This monkey named Tyson, in fact, attacked me during the filming of Frida and seriously injured me.”

In addition, the Veracruz had to make a photoshoot with the chimpanzee and Salma was afraid that he would attack her in the face. “I was brave enough to let him come back and work on the movie again, and then I still did a photoshoot with him for Vogue. I really hoped it wasn’t going to attack my face, ”he says.

It is no secret that the actress likes animals, on more than one occasion she has shared in the social network photographs of her coexistence with them. In addition, she has a German shepherd and a white wolf in her house, which she loves. Some time ago Salma rescued a dog, who died a couple of years ago.