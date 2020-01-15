On Video, Belinda Shows Her Cleavage Wearing A Black Bra

The singer prepares for the premiere of the musical play “I can’t get up today”
Belinda is preparing to return to her role as an actress, in the musical play “I can’t get up today “, which will premiere on January 31; there, he will show her talent to the fullest, because he will also sing and dance.
Estoy muy emocionada!! Este es uno de los proyectos más importantes que he tenido. Mucho trabajo, una gran responsabilidad y compromiso en equipo, estoy segura que les va a encantar la obra. Definitivamente mis respetos para todos los actores y cantantes de teatro, es otro nivel!! No se la pueden perder!! ♥️ @hnmpl_mx
But if their “Belifans” are distinguished by something, they are very faithful to their artist, and they have posted a video on Instagram that enhances the beauty of the singer. The clip shows Belinda posing very sensual for the camera, with a green leather jacket but no blouse, which allows seeing that she is wearing a black bra, exposing a large neckline.
#Belifans!! Desde que inicié mi carrera muy bebé 👶 me han acompañado sin condiciones y hemos caminado de la mano todos estos años, quiero agradecer a todos por su paciencia y entrega, valoro mucho todo lo que hacen por mi, por mi música y por todos mis proyectos, son lo más importante!! Nunca lo olviden, siempre voy a estar para ustedes ♥️ #JuntosSiempre #20AñosConBelinda