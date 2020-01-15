Now Blonde, Very Sensual And Dressed In Yellow, Shakira Impacts With Another New Look

The singer recorded the video of her new single, next to Anuel AA

Shakira’s great return to music has begun this week, with the release of her new single “Like,” a duet with Anuel AA. But with that, the singer has also chosen to present herself with several looks.

Now it was in the recording of the song clip, in which Shakira will look straight and blond hair, with reddish strands; in photographs published on Instagram, the Colombian appears very sensual dressed in yellow.

Shakira also shared a video in which along with Anuel AA announces to his fans the premiere of his single. The “Like” video will be released soon, perhaps by the time Shakira performs with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show.