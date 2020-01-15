Model Madalyn Davis Dies After Falling To A Cliff For Trying To Take A Selfie

The events occurred at the Diamond Bay Reserve in Sydney, Australia

The Madalyn Davis model fell to a 30-meter high cliff after trying to take the picture of the souvenir, at the Diamond Bay Reserve in Sydney, Australia.

According to the portal The Sun, the 21-year-old girl had been drinking with her friends during a party on Saturday night, but then decided to go to that place to see the sunrise.

The police report details that the woman would have fallen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, her companions asked for help and after four long hours, rescuers found the body.

Madalyn Davis, 21, dies after falling from a cliff in Australia Madalyn Davis traveled to Australia at the end of last year and planned to start a new life there before she died Sunday morning, she would have fallen into the water when she tried to take a picture. pic.twitter.com/vTAuFPmcqT — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) January 13, 2020

Madalyn had begun a new stage of her life abroad, so she had been traveling through different places.

“ I have not looked at my old life again, although I miss my job, I am very excited about my future abroad, ” he published in her networks.

On Sunday afternoon, Madalyn’s mother, Rebecca Smith, had desperately tried to contact her daughter.

“ Has anyone seen Maddie? He has not been able to locate her, get in touch if he was with her last night ”, he posted on her social networks.

However, on Monday morning, parents had confirmed that the model, who was described as a “free spirit” and “beautiful inside and out” by friends online,

had died

.

Friends and family expressed their pain at the unfortunate fact.

“ A soul so beautiful, that I loved to live life to the fullest, you were one of the most beautiful people, the most beautiful! “, Wrote one of her friends.

Police said in a statement that they are investigating what happened.

That’s what he said

“ It seems that Maddy was sitting on the edge of the cliff to take a picture when she fell. It is a tragedy. “

Lydia Woodward, a family friend.