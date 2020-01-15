Marjorie De Sousa Wins Over Julian Gil For Three Million

The video of the celebration has left fans asking for more from Matías’s mother

Marjorie de Sousa has celebrated on Instagram having reached six million followers on Instagram.

“6 million!!! Upaaaaaaaaa ❤️❤️❤️ thank you for being part of this family😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 we continue to dance to life. #marjoriedesousa #contodo #sol #brillandofuerte #mamoatriunfa 🙏🏻 #lavidaesunhermosoregalo LOS AMOOOOOOO ❤️❤️❤️ ”, the actress wrote next to the video she celebrated in front of her pool.

Faced with such an achievement of fans, many wanted to know how many followers Marjorie’s ex-love, Matías’s father, has on Instagram. And Julián Gil also has millions of followers in his social network, but he only has half of those who now celebrate the protagonist of “The Other Side of the Wall” in Telemundo. The actor only has three million fans in his social network.

