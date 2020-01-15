Duet Of Aracely Arámbula And Gloria Trevi Debuts With Entry Of ‘La Doña 2’

The song was composed by Trevi

One of the surprises of the premiere of “ La Doña 2 ” in Telemundo was the duet between Aracely Arámbula and Gloria Trevi. The theme “I am your obsession” was authored by the latter.

Being a project starring Arambula, Trevi invited her to sing along with her. The result has been a good mix of their voices by joining the opposite ranks.

Fans have been impressed with the result of the song that can be heard night after night when the chapters are broadcast at 9 pm/8c on Telemundo.