Dayanara Torres Does Not Give Up, Joins Mira Who Dances And Continues To Fight Cancer

Univision stays true to Marc Anthony’s ex and the blanket in a hard process

Dayanara Torres will combine her last stage of the treatment against the melanoma she suffers, with her role as judge of “Mira Who Dances” at Univision, which she assures, is of great help.

“ This helps me a lot, it keeps my mind occupied in what I love. I was very anxious that the year was over to start with the right foot, with “Look Who Dances 2020”, and what better! In Miami with my MQB family. “

The former Puerto Rican Miss Universe claims to be strong. “I am strong. I will be much stronger already when the next treatment comes. The treatment weakens me and I go to sleep, and I am at least the day of the treatment and about three days later resting and taking care that I do not get any disease, cold, so far flying I will also be trying to take care because you defend them come down, but, I’ll be fine! ”

About her children, the model and television host said they are doing very well. “The happy children are both in Los Angeles because Cristian returned to be with me at Christmas and he has a few days left. When I return to Miami he returns to New York; but they are good, happy, happy, proud of me. ”