Anahí Shares With Her Fans How Her Son Emiliano’s Heart Is Heard

The singer shook social networks by showing an ultrasound of her pregnancy and her baby’s heartbeat

Through her Instagram account, Anahí revealed on October 28 that he is waiting for her second son, a few days later he confirmed the news that he will be a child and will be named Emiliano.

Once again, the singer shook the social networks by showing an ultrasound of her pregnancy, where the baby’s heart is clearly heard.

” Emiliano We wait for you with so much love “, is what is read next to the video that so far has accumulated about 900 thousand reproductions.

Although in the clip that the former RBD shared, only the heartbeat is revealed, preventing other details such as the silhouette of the baby from being appreciated, so far it has generated about 3 thousand comments, in which fans from around the world have sent samples of love and congratulations.

“ How beautiful !! I love you that emotion “,” We already want to meet Emii “,” Blessings “,” T a beautiful “,” Congratulations Any “, are examples of the messages that are read about the publication.

Anahí awaits the arrival of her second child, along with her husband, Mexican politician Manuel Velasco, whom he married in 2015.