Alicia Machado Showed The Rear While Enjoying The Miami Sun

The former Miss Universe boasted her body from the terrace of her house

While in many parts of the world there is freezing cold, those who live in Miami enjoy the warmth of the city and Alicia Machado was no exception. The former Miss Universe lay face down on her terrace to sun her tail, which she showed while wearing a tiny bikini.

“Committed to my health, beauty, and peace of mind. Have a great day 2020 is waiting for you ” Alicia wrote accompanying her photo.

Remember that the actress and businesswoman have done nothing in the middle of a controversy caused by criticizing the appearance of Alexa Dellanos in networks, which has led to a series of dimes and directed by those involved and third parties as well.

But for now, Alicia seems to want to focus on her health. This year he is undergoing the same treatment he underwent a few years ago for cancer he suffered. For this reason, she is very busy with her diet and exercises, leaving aside the controversies.