Alicia Machado Showed The Rear While Enjoying The Miami Sun

The former Miss Universe boasted her body from the terrace of her house
While in many parts of the world there is freezing cold, those who live in Miami enjoy the warmth of the city and Alicia Machado was no exception. The former Miss Universe lay face down on her terrace to sun her tail, which she showed while wearing a tiny bikini.
“Committed to my health, beauty, and peace of mind. Have a great day 2020 is waiting for you ” Alicia wrote accompanying her photo.
View this post on Instagram
Y de un poco de sol ☀️ a el gym ! Home working on Tuesday Beauty routines in the afternoon! By @yranifit @maliciabyalicia @machadoaliciaoficial Comprometida con mi Salud belleza y paz ☮️ mental ! Que tengan un gran día #2020 it’s waiting for us! Los amo @rv_cosmetics @maliciabyalicia @zermatoficial @zermatus
Remember that the actress and businesswoman have done nothing in the middle of a controversy caused by criticizing the appearance of Alexa Dellanos in networks, which has led to a series of dimes and directed by those involved and third parties as well.
View this post on Instagram
Continua la polémica. La actriz y ex Miss Universo venezolana @machadooficial estuvo invitada en el programa de @enriquesantos, en donde claramente no se sintió cómoda al ser increpada sobre el tema con Alexa Dellanos. Recordemos que Alicia hizo un comentario en una foto en donde la hija de Milka Dellanos @alexadellanos aparecía en traje de baño. Para Machado, Alexa ha abusado de modificaciones estéticas y dijo que en un futuro lo lamentaría. Por su parte, Dellanos se pregunta qué “¿Por que la señora me quiso atacar sin conocerme?”. Lo que es verdad es que la polemica continua, ahora los oyentes del programa matutino radial número 1 de Miami critican la actitud de la venezolana. Más información www.miamiontherocks.net #miami #miamiontherocks #aliciamachado #milkadellanos #alexadellanos #farandulamiami #miamiflorida
But for now, Alicia seems to want to focus on her health. This year he is undergoing the same treatment he underwent a few years ago for cancer he suffered. For this reason, she is very busy with her diet and exercises, leaving aside the controversies.
View this post on Instagram
Muy buenos días mi gente bella! Comenzando nuevos retos físicos 👨🔬 y de salud ! Ejercicios , una alimentación saludable, mucho cariño y amor de tus seres queridos y mantenernos enfocados en el objetivo 🎯 Con la fitness girl personal trainer y amiga @workout_with_peachonpoint @peach_on_point Síguenos y vamos publicando Tips rutinas y consejitos de alimentación #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #strongwomen Que tengas un espectacular fin de semana !