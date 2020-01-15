A Whole Queen! Jennifer Lopez Shows That She Is the Number One Fashion and Let’s See Her Charms

The famous artist shared the moment she was preparing for a photoshoot.

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is going through one of her best moments at a professional level, both in music and in the Hollywood industry.

With the passage of time, the artist born in New York gained worldwide recognition, with nominations for the most important film awards.

But the recognition of Jennifer López’s career is not only for her performances since this year she will have the luxury of participating in the Super Bowl halftime show, alongside Shakira.

Anyway, JLo is one of the most hardworking people in the show. To all her, artistic achievements should be added to its facet as a model, activity that performs for different brands.

On this occasion, Marc Anthony’s ex-partner brought the memory of backstage of one of his favorite photoshoots, which was done for Vanity Fair.

In the publication made by the actress and singer in her official Instagram account, she can be seen having coffee with her long pink dress while several people were putting on makeup and preparing her to face the cameras.

The funny thing about this video is that Jennifer Lopez was made up by one of her huge bodyguards. In addition, JLo can be heard singing for her entire beloved team.