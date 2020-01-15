5 Things You Didn’t Know About Selena Gomez

If you are the number one fan of the singer maybe you already know these things

Selena Gomez has become one of the most famous and popular singers of the moment. After her controversial relationship with Justin Bieber and a life of fighting her illness Lupus, her fans have taken care of giving him much love and today is one of the most followed artists on Instagram with more than 165 million followers.

And if you are a Selena fan, we leave you some things that you might not know about the singer.

1. Its beginnings

He started on television when he was only 7 years old in the children’s program Barney and her friends There he met also the singer and former Disney girl, Demi Lovato.

2. Your inspiration

Selena’s favorite actress and who is inspired by her work is Rachel McAdams, famous for playing Regina George in the movie Mean Girls.

3. Problems with PETA

For the production of the music video for her song “Love you like a love song” she had pink painted horses, which made the animal protection association accuse her of animal abuse.

4. Your pets

5. Ambassador

In 2009, she became the youngest UNICEF Ambassador in the entire history of the organization, when she was only 17 years old.