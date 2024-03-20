14-year-old girl dies of severe cancer: Her parents decide to treat her with honey and cloves

In Austria, a 14-year-old girl died of incurable cancer. His parents decided to treat him with cinnamon and cloves.

When the 14-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital in Austria in February 2023, doctors diagnosed her with a very serious cancer. Metastases formed throughout his body.

He lost a lot of weight in a short period of time. She had trouble swallowing and breathing. Signs of tumor and paralysis were also found.

She died a few days after being hospitalized, aged just 14. Her parents will now have to answer for their actions before the Austrian regional court in Klagenfurt, it said. Blick. They face up to three years in prison.

Cinnamon and cloves

The Federal Ministry of Justice has accused the parents of abusing their daughter “Physical Suffering”for abandoning her “Helpless because of his weakness and sickness” And he hasn’t “Adequately informed about their illness, its progression and treatment options”.

A few months ago, a tumor was found in his leg, which was not treated by conventional medicine.

Instead of resorting to chemotherapy or radiotherapy, the parents decided to give a mixture of honey, ginger, cinnamon and cloves.

For them, they are not guilty. The girl apparently decided not to seek treatment. The lawyer insisted that she was “Able to make decisions from a legal point of view at the time” And it was “Very steadfast and faithful”.

According to him, not resorting to chemotherapy and radiotherapy is therefore a “Careful consideration and personal judgment”.