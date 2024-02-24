14 Two Years of Struggle in Drawing – Liberation

A look at two years of conflict under the pencil of our designer, two years after the start of the Russian invasion.

16 February

Since the fall of 2021, Vladimir Putin has played on the nerves of Western leaders by massing his troops near the Ukrainian borders. 15,000 Russian troops are there, officially as part of the exercise. Will cross? Will not cross? The return of war to European soil seems unthinkable, but chancellors are taking the risk very seriously.

23 February

It’s not war yet, but it’s almost like it. Vladimir Putin did not withdraw his army from the borders and kept up the pressure in a paranoid speech, during which he recognized the independence of the Russian-speaking regions located in eastern Ukraine. Worse, the Russian Air Force went to support Donbas independence activists.

February 28

After the unthinkable happened, Europe reacted. Seventy years after the end of the Second World War, more than twenty years after the end of the conflict in the Balkans, weapons are again speaking on European territory. As a direct result, the countries of the Union and their allies are moving down the path of rearmament to help Ukraine. While there is no question of direct involvement in the conflict, support in arms and logistics is being organized for Volodymyr Zelensky.

10 March

In addition to support for Ukraine, for friends in Europe and Kiev, a burning question arises in the depths of winter. How to end dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, a real oxygen pump for Moscow’s economy? A fortiori for the EU, where 40% of imports into the region come from the Eurasian giant. The European Commission has proposed a reduction of two-thirds and Looking for an alternative menu, But the disparity of its member states comes to the fore. France is 20% dependent on Russian gas, Germany 55% and Finland… 100%.

March 16

And suddenly, breaking through the leading cover of censorship and propaganda, hit live from the first Russian channel. Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova gives a message to viewers fed up with Russian propaganda. “No to war. Don’t believe the propaganda. We’re lying to you here.” Arrested several times, then fined, the journalist fled Russia in October.

5 April

Despite Ukrainian resistance, not far from Kiev, the regions of Mariupol and Boucha, along with Aleppo and Grozny, have been added to the list of martyred cities bled by Vladimir Putin’s troops.

24 June

Symbolic membership? Additional strength to deter Russia? The question of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, sought by Volodymyr Zelensky and his most ardent supporters, is stirring the chancelleries. However, the first step seems to have been taken on June 23, with Kyiv being granted candidate status on June 23, at the same time as Moldova, another former republic. Soviet forces seeking to escape Russian influence.

22nd July

As the conflict stagnates, the question of energy becomes more problematic. Amid the inflation crisis, Europe is seeing a 20% drop in Russian deliveries. If France sees Its reserve is 75% full, The shutdown of some nuclear power plants threatens a harsh winter.

October 12

Despite the constant bombing, Ukraine continues its remarkable resistance and does not give an inch diplomatically. On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, the Ukrainian president repeats his mantra: “There can be no conversation with this Russian leader who has no future.”

20 December

On Monday, December 19, drone attacks hit Kiev again, cutting off electricity and running water in many areas of the city. Drones that Iran itself admitted to have delivered to Russia.

26 January

After weeks of postponing the announcement, Germany finally gave in to pressure and confirmed the delivery of heavy tanks to the Kiev military, authorizing countries that own these tanks to do the same.

14 February

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues at the sporting level as well. Kiev continues intense lobbying to bar not only Russian athletes from competing in the Paris Olympics under the Russian flag, but also regime supporters from competing.

March 13

In January, the Russian Federation acknowledged that nearly 5 million Ukrainians, including 733,000 children, had arrived on its soil since February. Among them she presents as “War Refugees”, Included “forced deportation”, Especially minors. Ukrainian authorities were able to document the fate of 16,270 of them, including “Half have already changed their names and received Russian citizenship,” According to Ukrainian MP Lesia Zaburanna.

25 October

After the massacre by Hamas in Israel on October 7, media attention was largely diverted from the fighting in Ukraine. While Ukraine hoped for a lightning counter-offensive, Kiev recaptured only a few square kilometers of it in the fall of 2023, a time when the war between Hamas and Israel attracted more attention due to a lack of resources.