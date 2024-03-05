12 video games will be released very soon, the return of a legendary brand... it's a JV recap!

It’s Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and we’ve put together an information-packed JV recap with the announcement of a new Xbox event and the return of a legendary brand. And a snail hat too. Good reading!

27 years after its liquidation, this legendary brand returns to the hands of its creator.

More than 10 years since its release, Killer Instinct gets a massive 52 GB update! Fight!

Diablo boss, former Gears of War boss, recognizes that achievements/trophies can spoil the online experience

Who wants a snail on their head? Go ahead, it’s a gift!

American Giant has just announced its new episode “Xbox Partner Preview“Who Will Propose”Upcoming games from publishers like Capcom, Nexon, EA and others with more than a dozen new trailers during the 30-minute broadcast” We already know that we should learn a little more about Kenzera’s stories: Zou, Kunitsu-gami: Path of the Goddess, but also about The First Berserker: Khazan.”Our Xbox Partner Preview format is all about sharing exciting information about games from our talented studios around the world, with no strings attached: just new game reveals, release date announcements, and new gameplay from upcoming games.“We can read Press release Officer. Tune in tomorrow, Wednesday March 6, 2024 at 7pm, on the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels to find out what the event has in store for us..

Your attention please 📢 Watch the Xbox Partner Preview, streaming March 6 at 7 p.m. We will talk about new partner development:

✅Kunitsu-gami: Path of the Goddess

✅Tales of Canzera: Zhou

First Besaker: Khazan And more! | #XboxPartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/QpCDF6uAyT — Xbox FR (@XboxFR) March 4, 2024

This is information that should not leave our oldest readers indifferent. Alan Michael Sugar, founder of Amstrad, buy back Rights to re-own your own brand. At the age of 77, 27 years after liquidating his company, the business magnate is once again the master of Amstrad’s fortunes. Well, almost, because it’s now his grandson who has to envision the future of the brand, through a new company, Amstrad Digital. The entrepreneur wanted to recover the brand name since 2007. It’s done now. Sugar’s grandson, Joe Barron, won’t be the only one at the helm of Amstrad Digital, as he will surely be joined by Tom D’Arcy. “They have a brand name, which itself is worth a fortune, and they have to use it. And I want to see the money” Grandfather declared happily.

As Microsoft promised last summer, Killer Instinct continues to have updates to bring it up to date. The latest update, which still weighs in at 52 GB, brings a whole bunch of new features and improvements. It contains bug fixes, rebalancing of Maya’s character and many graphical improvements. Mentioned by here, FSR 2 antialiasing is available on PC and the Xbox series has been upgraded to Xbox consoles. Now the total weight of Killer Instinct is 86.3 GB. A beautiful little child.

Diablo boss, former Gears of War boss, recognizes that achievements/trophies can spoil the online experience

In a recent episode of the My Perfect Console Podcast, Rod Ferguson – Diablo boss and former Gears of War boss – explain How Xbox achievements can spoil the gaming experience. “Xbox achievements may have an advantage, as they are actually an ad for a feature” he declared before adding: “I’ve designed achievements for gears since the beginning, and I learned that you can break the game with these things. If you look at the achievements in the game, there are some multiplayer achievements that just ruined the game because you’re told to ‘slash a thousand people’ and you’re trying to win the match, but this stupid ‘don’ next to you ‘ is. Don’t care and just try to cut people off. You say to him ‘Why don’t you want to win the match?’ And he tells you “No, I’m just trying to get an achievement” It concludes: “If you look at the successes from Gears 1 to Gears 5, I hope you see an evolution in how we guide players to new features instead of doing things that aren’t normal.“

Who wants a snail on their head? Go ahead, it’s a gift!

We can’t let you go like this, with anything. Fortunately, Tango Gameworks has thought of everything. The studio we know for making The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo and most recently Hi-Fi Rush Offering you a gorgeous skin for Ghostwire: Tokyo which allows you to put the brand’s mascot on your head in the game.”To celebrate the studio’s 14th anniversary, players can dive into Ghostwire: Tokyo right now to get their very own Tango-chan hat!” we can read on X/Twitter. That’s great news! Now we want an official announcement of Evil within 3, please…