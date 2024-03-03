12 Celebs Who Accidentally Spilled Their Own Secrets In Interviews

“Oh, accidental gender reveal! I’m having a baby girl!”

Most celebrities do their best to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight — but sometimes fans find out a little more than they know. Whether it’s a secret wedding, pregnancy news or plastic surgery deets, information somehow makes it to the headlines. And sometimes, it’s actually celebrities who accidentally spill their own secrets! On more than one occasion, a celeb has inadvertently revealed their personal information in the middle of an interview — but luckily, they’re mostly able to let it roll off their shoulders!

Read on to find out what secrets have been revealed…

1. Chrissy Teigen

During a recent appearance on the Watch what happens live, Chrissy Teigen accidentally spilled that she had three boob jobs. Chrissy made the revelation during a game of “The Lies Have It” — though she didn’t quite understand the rules. Instead of lying, Chrissy accidentally spilled some secrets, later explaining that she thought she was sharing the true facts.

“It’s the truth,” admitted Chrissy about her breast augmentation. “I have an elevator, put them in, take them out. I don’t like them.”

2. Travis Barker

Before Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together, Travis accidentally spilled the little boy’s name. While he previously hinted at the couple’s name ideas, he confirmed it during an appearance on it One life one chance podcast

“There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were going to do, but Rocky’s due that week,” he said of a concert from his band The Transplants.

Host Toby Morse then clarified that Travis was officially announcing the baby’s name, and Travis confirmed it by sharing his full name – “Rocky Thirteen Barker”.

3. Cardi B

Back when Cardi B was pregnant with her daughter Culture, she kept the little girl’s gender a secret. She accidentally spilled the details while attending the Met Gala in 2018. Despite the revelation, Cardi didn’t seem to phase that the world would know now.

“Oh, he wants to fight me! My dress weighs about 35 pounds plus baby. It’s okay though, I was walking up the stairs of the project,” Cardi told Entertainment Tonight. “Shorty weighs three and a half pounds. She does! She weighs three and a half pounds. That’s pretty good for seven months because I was born five pounds.

4. KK Palmer

Kay Palmer casually let it slip that she was expecting a little boy during her appearance The Tonight Show In early 2023. While discussing the possible astrological sign of the baby, she informed everyone that she is having a boy.

“My child will be either Pisces or Aries. I’m not sure exactly…Pisces are known to be very deep. They are very emotional creatures. So I want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy,” Keke shared on the show.

5. Elizabeth Olson

In 2021, Elizabeth Olson accidentally revealed that she had tied the knot with her partner Robbie Arnett. During an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors with Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth referred to Robbie as her husband. While she didn’t say anything about it at the time, Elizabeth later confirmed that she and Robbie had, indeed, secretly married years earlier.

“We haven’t really talked much about our marriage,” Elizabeth shared The Jess Cagle Show. “We eloped, and then we got married another time, but that was before COVID. I just never talk about it. “

6. Sienna Miller

When Sienna Miller was pregnant with her second child in 2023, she accidentally revealed the baby’s gender during an interview. While speaking to Vogue, Sienna was asked if her older daughter was excited about having a little sister, to which she replied, “Should be a sister?” — in return she was expecting a little girl.

“Oh, accidental gender reveal! I have a baby girl,” Sienna shared.

7. Grimes

In 2022, it was revealed that Grimes and Elon Musk had secretly welcomed a second child. The former couple didn’t tell anyone but it was accidentally discovered during an interview with Vanity Fair. When the reporter arrived at Grimes’ home, they heard a small child crying. Initially Graeme said he was “not at liberty” to address the situation.

“Whatever’s going on with the family stuff, I think the kids need to be away from that, and X is right there. I mean, I think E is really looking at him as a dependent and bringing him into everything and stuff. Has been.… That’s his situation. But, yeah, I don’t know,” Grimes told the outlet.

After the debate, Grimes came clean, laughing about the situation. “She’s also a bit colicky,” she noted. “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

8. Kristen Stewart Wiig

Kristen Wiig has kept most of her personal life very private but she casually revealed that she tied the knot during an interview. The Howard Stern Show. When speaking about her family, she referred to her longtime partner Avi Rothman as her “husband”.

“I am very lucky to have these two children and my husband and they make everything better. It changed my life,” Kristen shared.

9. Constance Wu

After Constance Wu welcomed her second child, she kept the details of the baby’s life quite private. She has not shared the gender or name since announcing that she had given birth. That all changed when she accidentally revealed that she had welcomed a baby boy during an appearance on the show Pretty smart The podcast slip happened when she mentioned her book Create a scene She was devoted only to her daughter as her son was not born at that time.

“Oh. Fresh news. Nobody knew I had a son; I just said it here,” said Constance, “that’s good.”

10. Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett accidentally shared a little more information about his sexuality during an interview with Clever News in 2021. While speaking about Harry Styles, he called the musician “hot” and “charming” — and then announced, “I think this is my next video too!” After the interview, Joshua released a statement about his sexuality.

“All my life, people have told me about my sexuality. People shame me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those who stand for love and acceptance,” Joshua wrote on social media. “Love who you love unashamedly. It’s okay to still find out who you are. Life is too short to let ignorance and hate win. I choose love.”

11. Jessica Simpson

In 2013, when Jessica Simpson was pregnant with her third child, she accidentally revealed that she was having a boy. During the appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!Jessica explained that she felt sicker than in previous pregnancies.

“I just felt horrible, I was throwing up. The crazy thing is, I never knew Wiener could actually make me nauseous,” shared Jessica, before quickly realizing she had revealed the baby’s gender. Well, I guess I just told the world I’m having a boy!”

12. J. Coll

J. Cole was secretly married to his wife, Melissa Heholt, but the secret was revealed during an interview with director Ryan Coogler. When Ryan asks her how marriage has changed her, things get a little awkward. Ryan tried to run him down, saying that he had never interviewed anyone before but J. Cole admitted.