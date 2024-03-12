11 years after the game’s release you can finally drive this vehicle

In 11 years of existence, this is only the second time that GTA 5 players can drive a train! A possibility offered by The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, an additional content dedicated to GTA Online.

GTA 6, it is the most anticipated game on the video game scene, without a doubt. Such a project that Rockstar bans teleworking to allow its employees to leave on time and avoid problems. In the meantime, the players are still having a great time GTA 5 which becomes rich New additional content is called Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid From 7 March. And it allows you to drive after 11 years of the game’s existence.

The train is available for the second time in 11 years of existence

GTA online, is Rockstar’s golden goose. This online version was launched in 2013 GTA 5 The publisher brings in a lot of money for the take-two And notably consistently tops the most played titles on Steam. The studio maintains the community with numerous additions and other additional content. In short, waiting for what will be released GTA 6 Which is the objective “perfection”.

Since then GTA 6 mPlanned for 2025, GTA online There is much more to offer. From March 7 onwards Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, Players are able to… drive trains. This is not the first for the franchise but it is only the second mission that allows you to pilot this vehicle Derailed in GTA 5. It is more precisely during the preparation phase that the team should take charge.

Unfortunately, we have to be content with this since then Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Allows you to drive trains Only during missions. There is no question of exploring Los Santos in a vehicle in online mode GTA 5. But at least the players were able to have a good time. Fortunately, there are still modes to control the train as you wish.

We know there are many of them Railway lovers. and the players of GTA online Love Simulation and RP. Just a look at the simulator popularity Train Simulator To explain yourself about the popularity of trains. At the time of writing the title has a rating of 7/10 on Steam based on 17,493 reviews.

GTA 5 is still popular in 2024

Since we are talking about Steam, GTA 5 Proving its popularity since then, There were 119,000 players at the time of publication of this article, with a peak of 155,000 in the last 24 hours.. If we add the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, there is no doubt that there are more of them. Of course, the game was re-released on the PS5 and Xbox series but the feat remains impressive even after more than a decade of existence. GTA 5 Among recent publications like Infernal 2 Or Baldur’s Gate 3 In terms of presence on Steam.