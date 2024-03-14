11 years after its release, Rockstar finally fulfills the dream of many gamers

In the latest GTA Online update, there’s a little new feature that fans haven’t noticed. Indeed, in one of the added missions, it is possible to drive a vehicle that was (almost) never possible to control.

To make up for the endless wait that separates them from GTA 6, many players have turned to GTA Online, a multiplayer opus based on the cult license’s GTA 5. We understand them: the latter has the advantage of offering almost unlimited content, thanks to the multiple and regular updates deployed by Rockstar. However, due to the force of circumstances, GTA Online has been much less talked about in recent years than it was when it first started.

So, at first glance, it is surprising to see the latest update of GTA Online creating a lot of excitement among the players. But you have to take a look at the content added by the studio to understand. in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, Available from March 7, Rockstar has given players a great gift for the premiere of GTA 5. It’s possible to drive not just any vehicle but an (almost) new vehicle: the train.

On the same topic — GTA 6: A fan takes an in-depth analysis of this detail from the trailer that no one saw

GTA Online finally lets you transform into a train driver

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, Like all other thefts, it begins with a preparation phase. Among all the steps to complete to start a mission, there is one that asks the player to steal a train. This is a big moment for everyone who has been playing the game since its release. Indeed, in 11 years of existence, it has been possible to drive a train in GTA 5 only once. DerailedWhich necessitates hijacking the train again.