11-year-old Audrey disappears: Little girl found dead in river, disappears on way to school

The body of little Audrey, 11, was found in a river on February 20, 2024, a week after she went missing in Texas.

The little girl disappeared on her way to school last week. The body of 11-year-old Audrey was found in the Trinity River in Texas on Tuesday, reports said CNN.

The body was found in the disappearance zone

Audrey’s body was found not far from where she disappeared. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

Thursday, “A small backpack probably belongs to a child” had been done “Found Near Lake Livingston Dam”. The discovery of the object, bearing the image of Hello Kitty, a popular children’s cartoon figure, instills fear in those around the little girl.

The suspect is a friend of Audrey’s father

A post-mortem will be conducted on the body to understand the causes of death and the events leading up to his death.

In addition, “Based on all the evidence collected by law enforcement, they are preparing an appropriate arrest warrant”Don Steven McDougall, 42, is targeting the first suspect in the case, prosecutors said.

He himself would have actively participated in the search, says a neighbor: “To me, that just tells me that it looks like she had nothing to do with it or that he’s not responsible for her disappearance and that he’s one of the parties that was trying to make her disappear. Find out.”

Don Steven MacDougall is a friend of the little girl’s father. was questioned by investigators during the search Listed where he was Recently, without mentioning the possible location of the body. He was taken into custody. He was already convicted “Violent Crimes”.

The prosecutor added that in light of the alleged facts, the accused would face the death penalty.