1,000 career opportunities at Dassault Aviation: Applications open

Professional horizons are expanding Dassault Aviation with the announcement of 1,000 job offersMarks a prosperous time for Aviation recruitment.

This wave of opportunities is encouraging Apply for DassaultA company renowned for its significant contribution to aviation and its promotion Variation in Dassault. Through these position openings, a strong message of concern is sentProfessional equality and evaluation of Women’s careers Inside this aeronautics giant. Doors are opening to welcome talent ready to accept that Different careersRich in innovation and technological challenges.

Professional advancement and feminization of aeronautics

reaches a height of Career at Dassault Illustrated by is a tangible reality An extraordinary way such as that of Valérie Guillemette. Her appointment as First Lady Management Committee Dassault Aviation marks an important turning point for professional equality within the company. represents the dynamics and Variation in DassaultIt opens the way for many Women’s careers in the field of aeronautics.

Feminization of the industry is a clear ambition, aimed at strengthening itProfessional equality. Concrete initiatives, such as setting ambitious goals Aeronautical recruitment, aimed at attracting more women. Actions such as partnerships with associations promote awareness and orientation of young girls towards careers in aeronautics, thus contributing to a future where gender does not determine professional occupation.

L'industrie est ouverte aux femmes, la diversité est un enjeu majeur qu'il faut travailler dès le jeune âge.

A range of professions for diverse profiles

From the design office to the assembly line, Aeronautics occupations Dassault Aviation involves many skills and expertise. Aerodynamic design, a key element of aircraft performance, while attractive to engineers Aircraft manufacturing Uses profile like technical adjusters essential for precision and quality of finished product.

a Different careers Possible because of the breadth of professions offered at Dassault. This variety of roles allows everyone to find their niche and grow within the company. Whether participating in the development of the famous Falcon jet or contributing to the reliability of military aircraft, each position is a critical part of Dassault Aviation’s continued success.

Commitment to education and professional integration

Dassault Aviation Group considersAeronautical education As a strategic investment for the future. Dassault is actively involved, welcoming hundreds of apprentices and interns each year Recruitment of young talentBy offering them a privileged gateway to a promising career.

This policy ofIntegration after work-study Guaranteed transmission of know-how and best preparation for the professional world. The Dassault Aviation Training Designed to meet not only the specific needs of the company but also the high demands of the aeronautical sector in general. This is why a large number of trainees and apprentices are offered positions at the end of their training.

“Education is the cornerstone of our skill development strategy. Every year, we are proud to integrate these young people who represent the future into our team.” Valerie Guillemette, Human Resources Director at Dassault Aviation

Aeronautics field: fertile ground for young graduates

For students seeking post-graduation guidance, the Opportunities for youth The field of aeronautics is abundant and varied. Dassault Aviation, an active member of Gifas, is one of those companies where innovation meets passion and where Attractive salary There is an additional argument to persuade the undecided. Thus, Parcoursup can be a starting point for a career in this interesting field.

is synonymous with aeronautics High technology and provides a stimulating environment for constant progress, inquisitive and innovative minds. The Gifas tide Demonstrate a dynamic industry in constant search of new talent. At Dassault Aviation, investing in the design and development of extraordinary aircraft is within reach of those motivated by the desire to push the boundaries of what is possible.