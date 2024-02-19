Sports

100% Parisian setback, OL at home, … draw for semi-final

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 66 1 minute read

Zapping the national football At 93, the film

The last step. This Monday, February 19, the French Football Federation (FFF) actually conducted the draw for the semi-finals of the Women’s French Cup, for which Olympique Lyonnais, Paris Saint-Germain, Paris FC and FC Fleury 91 qualified. Sho C A Vos (France 5) played fate into the hands of Betrand Chameroy’s journalist, thus booking a 100% Parisian clash between Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Or D1 Arkema’s current third against second. Two teams that also played in the Champions League this season, PSG are still in the race. For their part, OL, the title holders and ten-time winners of the event, will welcome FC Fleury 91. The sixth undisputed leader of women’s football elite will have a lot to do with it.

Draw for the semi-finals

– Paris FC vs Paris Saint-Germain

– Olympique Lyonnais vs FC Fleury 91

As a reminder, the matches will take place on Sunday 10 March, while the final will take place on Saturday 4 May at the Mawson Stadium in Montpellier.

In sum

The last step. This Monday, February 19, the French Football Federation (FFF) actually conducted the draw for the semi-finals of the Women’s French Cup, for which Olympique Lyonnais, Paris Saint-Germain, Paris FC and FC Fleury 91 qualified.

Florian Cermez



Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 66 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Ancelotti’s strong outing on Mbappé

1 week ago

Mercato – OM: Transfer at €3M, it declares Marseille a big blow!

January 18, 2024

Messi voted best player of the year 2023… to everyone’s surprise, bona fide evidence

January 15, 2024

Arthur Cazaux leaves Melbourne to applause with Round of 16 exit

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button