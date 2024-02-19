100% Parisian setback, OL at home, … draw for semi-final

Zapping the national football At 93, the film

The last step. This Monday, February 19, the French Football Federation (FFF) actually conducted the draw for the semi-finals of the Women’s French Cup, for which Olympique Lyonnais, Paris Saint-Germain, Paris FC and FC Fleury 91 qualified. Sho C A Vos (France 5) played fate into the hands of Betrand Chameroy’s journalist, thus booking a 100% Parisian clash between Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Or D1 Arkema’s current third against second. Two teams that also played in the Champions League this season, PSG are still in the race. For their part, OL, the title holders and ten-time winners of the event, will welcome FC Fleury 91. The sixth undisputed leader of women’s football elite will have a lot to do with it.

Draw for the semi-finals

– Paris FC vs Paris Saint-Germain

– Olympique Lyonnais vs FC Fleury 91

As a reminder, the matches will take place on Sunday 10 March, while the final will take place on Saturday 4 May at the Mawson Stadium in Montpellier.