10-Year-Olds Forced to Buy Anti-Wrinkle Care… A Major Pharmacy Chain Says Stop

Apotek Hjärtat, a major pharmacy chain in Sweden, has announced that it has imposed an age limit on the sale of certain beauty products to under 15s to prevent premature use of skin care products. “As a major distributor of skin care products and operator of pharmacies, we want to take responsibility,” CEO Monica Magnusson said Thursday.

“The Voice Saying Stop”

“Today, young people are using skin care products in unhealthy and unnecessary ways (…) and we want to be the voice that says stop,” she added. “Apotek Hjärtat, a link in the skin care and distribution chain, is concerned about (this) trend,” it said on the group’s website.

The products in question, most anti-aging serums, are listed on the pharmaceutical group’s website. Bans include AHAs (citric acid, glycolic acid, etc.), BHAs (salicylic acid), vitamin A (retinol) and vitamin C.

Age limit

To be able to purchase these products, the customer must be at least fifteen years old, or must obtain permission from their parents or be able to present a medical certificate justifying their use. Annika Svedberg, Chief Pharmacist at Apotek Hjärtat, emphasizes the importance of choosing skin products based on needs, not ideals of beauty. “Skin care needs are very individual and depend on skin type and condition, not age,” she said. “Using products intended to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone is not necessarily a baby.”

The rollout of this age limit is ongoing online and in Apotek Hjärtat’s approximately 390 pharmacies in Sweden.