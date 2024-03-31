10 times Saoirse Ronan has won the style stakes

Saoirse Ronan is one of Ireland’s most stylish stars who rarely puts a foot wrong on the red carpet.

While the actress may have been a bit quiet lately, she’s tipped for big things next year and even an Oscar nod.

With Saoirse’s film Brooklyn airing on RTÉ on Friday in place of The Late Late Show, we take a look back at some of her best looks over the years…

Saoirse Ronan at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala, 2023. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Glowing in white

Saoirse looked stunning at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in December 2023. It was Saoirse’s first red carpet appearance in over a year and she went all out in the style stakes.

She rocked a white Louis Vuitton look for the big night, pairing a high-waisted skirt with a sculptural bandeau top to give off strong Grecian goddess vibes.

Let her makeup and hair do the talking

Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards, 2020. Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

While on the red carpet at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020, Saoirse let her makeup and hair do the talking, pairing a bold red lip with a drop waist black dress.

Beautiful in peach

Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, France. Image: Getty Images

Move over Barbie Pink, Peach is in town for 2024 and we’re here for it! Saoirse’s pinstriped two-piece during Paris Fashion Week in 2024 certainly made her stand out from the crowd.

The metal shines brightly

Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet, 2020. Image: broadimage/rex/shutterstockbroadimage/rex/shutterstock

Saoirse dazzled in her metallic floor-length gown at the 9th Annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards in Los Angeles in 2020 where she picked up the Best Actress gong.

Her dress for the night was by Ralph & Russo and featured a corseted top and floral skirt. Soirees accessorized with a slick of orange lipstick.

Proving you can never go wrong in an LBD

Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in London, 2019. Photo: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Saoirse reminded us again that the classics can often be the best when she attended a screening of Little Women in London in 2019 with her co-stars Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet.

Blazers are a fashion hero

James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan. Photo: David M. Bennett/Dave Bennett/Getty Images

The actress is also a fan of rocking relaxed outfits for the press night performance of The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Almeida Theater in London in 2021.

Pattern Prof. at PFW

Saoirse Ronan at Paris Fashion Week, 2023. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

For Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2023, Saoirse wore an Art Deco-inspired shimmering floral gown with white ribbon wrapped around the waist and collar. She also debuted a new long bob at the event.

Bold in blue

Saoirse Ronan at the GUCCI Cruise Collection Fashion Show, 2024. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Images/Getty Images

Saoirse’s bold in blue moment at Gucci’s Seoul Cruise 2024 fashion show also deserves a spot on our list of her best dressed moments. We love the bright shade against her skin tone.

Having fun with fashion

Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet. For ‘The Outrun’ Premiere. Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Saoirse mixed shimmering sequins and chiffon for her look at The Outfun premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in February 2024.

Bright and beautiful

Saoirse Ronan and director Greta Gerwig. Image: Berzen Nassar/ABACA/Rex/Shutterstock

Saoirse’s patchwork red and lilac lace dress turned heads at the Little Women premiere in Paris, France in December 2019.

The Galvan SS20 creation featured a high neckline with sheer décolletage and capped sleeves, with Saoirse adding a pair of statement earrings and a slick of bright red lipstick to complete her wow look.