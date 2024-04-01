10 Laptop PCs sold at unbeatable prices at Darty this Monday – LaptopSpirit

Is your laptop PC use what we call “normal”? That is to say made up of office automation, web surfing, video streaming, word processing, video and maybe a little image editing every now and then? Then you are at the right place. We take you to Darty for a selection of reasonably priced models that are perfect for this type of use.

Darti is recognized as one of the leaders in the sale of home appliances and electronic products in France, including a wide selection of laptops to suit different needs and budgets. Their online laptop offering ranges from the latest high-end models to more affordable options including refurbished or used laptops for those looking to stretch their budget without compromising on quality.

Darty offers well-known brands like Asus, HP, Acer and more, ensuring a variety of choices for customers. Additionally, the brand stands out for its quality after-sales service, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as well as in-store pickup or free delivery options with Darty Max.

This offer is complemented by regular promotions, such as discounts on accessories when purchasing a laptop, confirming Darty’s commitment to providing not only quality products but also a beneficial shopping experience for its customers.

Darty’s Top 10 Best Laptops

For you, we have selected about ten models of laptop PCs from Darty, whose price/configuration ratio caught our attention.

HP 14s-dq5037nf Silver – Mouse Pack + Cover + Microsoft 365 Personal 14″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe, 256 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg A mouse, a protective cover and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal are supplied in the pack with the affordable laptop PC. HP 14s-dq5037nf Easy to transport, ready for high definition thanks to its 14-inch full HD anti-glare screen, runs security-focused Windows 11S. Equipped with USB-C connection and…

Acer Aspire Vero AV14-51-54JF Blue (30% Recycled) – Mouse Pack + Cover 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg Supplied in a pack with cover + mouse and Nomad with its 11-hour battery life, an easy-to-carry portable PC Acer Aspire Vero AV14-51-54JF The original offers a backlit keyboard with an eco-friendly blue design, a biometric fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C Thunderbolt 4 connectivity as well as a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsive…

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 15IAH8 (83ER003LFR) Silver 15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg Equipped with a powerful Intel Alder Lake-H Core i5 hybrid processor, the versatile thin and light laptop PC. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15IAH8 (83ER003LFR) Also equipped with 16 GB RAM and a speedy 512 GB SSD storage that further strengthens its restore…



Asus VivoBook S15 S1504FA-L1014W Silver – OLED 15″ OLED 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 3 7320U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg An affordable high-fidelity laptop PC with an impressive 10-hour battery life Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED S1504FA-L1014W Thin and light that benefits from a 15-inch Full HD OLED DCI-P3 screen will delight nomads. A webcam cover, a backlit keyboard, even a USB-C connection. This attractive silver laptop…

Asus Vivobook 16 S1605PA-MB183W Silver 16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-11370H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg Very comfortable with its 16-inch format, cheap laptop PC Asus Vivobook 16 S1605PA-MB183W Versatile is efficient thanks to its 12 GB RAM and its Intel Quad Core i7-11370H Tiger Lake-H processor with Iris Xe graphics module suitable for casual games. Equipped with a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness, this silver Windows 11 Ultrabook…

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IAP8 (82WU0065FR) Silver – OLED 14″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-1240P, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg High fidelity versatile laptop PC Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IAP8 (82WU0065FR) Easy to transport with 8 hours of battery life and nomads benefit from a 14-inch OLED DCI-P3 Full HD screen with above-average color fidelity,…



Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402VA Blue – OLED 2.8K 14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core i5-1240P, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg Easy to transport and portable with its 10-hour battery life, Asus Zenbook 14 UX3402VA (UX3402ZA) A thin and light versatile high definition high fidelity laptop thanks to its 14-inch 2.8K OLED DCI. P3 screen. This compact ultrabook with original blue aluminum design is efficient in everyday use, gaming and multimedia processing…

HP Envy x360 13-bf0062nf Blue – 2.8K OLED Touch 13″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core i7-1250U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg The original with its easy-to-carry blue design convertible into a tabletHP Envy x360 13-bf0062nf A 2-in-1 portable PC with a 13-inch high definition 2.8K touch screen that can be opened 360° with OLED DCI-P3 colors that are more faithful than average, equipped with a backlit keyboard, an infrared webcam for identifying…