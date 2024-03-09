10 for less than €800 – LaptopSpirit

Nowadays, the choice of laptop is no longer limited to performance or battery life, but also extends to screen characteristics, which is a crucial element for professionals and gaming enthusiasts. Technology. Among the various formats available, screens with 16:10 ratio are emerging as the preferred option for those looking for the perfect balance between productivity and visual comfort. For a tight budget, here’s a selection of 5 16:10 laptops for under 800 euros.

Why choose a laptop with a 16:10 screen?

The introduction of 16:10 aspect ratio displays in laptops marks a significant development in the world of mobile computing, offering users increased workspace and an enhanced visual experience. This format, slightly squarer than the traditional 16:9, allows the screen to display more vertical content without scrolling, which is particularly beneficial for reading, programming or working on documents and paintings.

Additionally, this ratio also benefits content creators and design professionals by providing additional real estate for tools and palettes in creative applications, while maintaining a comfortable width for watching videos or web browsing.

On a technical level, integrating a 16:10 screen into a laptop PC involves some adjustments in terms of design and manufacturing. To accommodate larger screens, manufacturers must optimize the use of space in the chassis, often reducing the bezel around the screen to maintain compact and portable overall dimensions.

This optimization can also influence the layout of other internal components, such as the speakers or the cooling system, requiring precise engineering to ensure optimal performance without compromising display quality.

Our pick of the best 16:10 laptops of the moment

Asus Vivobook 16 R1600EA-MB113W Silver 16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg A comfortable, affordable laptop PC with its 16-inch format Asus Vivobook 16 R1600EA-MB113W Thin and light is perfect for everyday use thanks to its Intel Core i3 Tiger Lake processor with graphics module.

Asus Vivobook 16 S1600EA-MB107W Silver 16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg A comfortable format for a thin and light cheap laptop PC Asus Vivobook S1600EA-MB107W With a 16-inch full HD anti-glare IPS 16/10 screen and a USB-C connection whose responsiveness is enhanced by fast SSD storage. no…

Asus Vivobook 16 R1600PA-MB038W Silver 16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg A thin and light versatile laptop PC, thisAsus Vivobook 16 R1600PA-MB038W The 16-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare 16:10 screen with high-performance Intel Tiger Lake-H Quad Core i5-11300H processor with Iris Xe graphics module is perfect for light gaming. Equipped with 8 GB RAM and a fast 512 GB SSD storage that further strengthens its responsiveness… Asus Vivobook 16X S1603QA-MB132W Blue 16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg Affordable, perfect for students and nomads thanks to its 8-hour battery life Asus VivoBook S1603QA-MB377W The thin and light versatile laptop PC benefits from 16 GB RAM and AMD processor Cezanne with original blue design. Hexa-core Ryzen 5 with high-performance Radeon Vega graphics that accelerate processing and co… Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005DFR) Silver – Without Windows 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg Elegant, thin and light silver aluminum design for an affordable laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005DFR) Equipped with 16 GB of RAM and a high-performance Intel Alder Lake Core i5 hybrid processor with 7 hours of battery life, the versatile…

Acer Aspire 3 A314-42P Silver – Ryzen 7 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 7 5700U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg With its silver design, the cheap laptop is easy to carry and elegant Acer Aspire 3 A314-42P With 8 hours of battery life, the Nomad is perfect for daily use and light gaming thanks to its 8G memory…

Acer Aspire 3 Spin A3SP14-31PT-358R Silver – Touch 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i3-N305, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg An affordable laptop convertible into a tablet Acer Aspire 3 Spin A3SP14-31PT-358R (NX.KENEF.008) The 14-inch IPS Full HD 16:10 touch screen is easy to carry. Opened 360° benefits from a backlit keyboard, a fast 512 GB SSD storage that strengthens its responsiveness and connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C. … Dell Inspiron 14 7435 2-in-1 Silver – Touch, Ryzen 7 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 7 7730U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 1 TB SSD, 1.6 Kg Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005GFR) Silver – OLED, Without Windows 14″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg High fidelity versatile laptop PC Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005GFR) Easy to transport and portable with a 14-inch Full HD 16:10 OLED screen, its 7-hour battery life and provided without windows. This silver aluminum ultrabook…

Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Silver – Core i7, 16 GB, 1 TB SSD 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-1360P, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg