10 Abby Characteristics Caitlin Dever Should Have Captured in Our Last Season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers The Last of Us Part II.

Caitlin Dever is the perfect casting choice to play Abby The Last of Us Season 2, but it’s a very complex character with many dimensions to capture to be a successful adaptation. Dever was the first new cast member to be announced The Last of Us Season 2. She has since joined Isabella Merced as Dinah, Young Mazzino as Jesse, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariella Baer as Mel, and Tati Gabriel as Nora. But out of all these amazing actors, Dever is by far the hardest to work with.

Since then Part II Starting with Abby brutally murdering Joel, the game had a hard time getting players to sympathize with her as the story progressed. While most players could see Abby’s side of the story, a vocal few refused to look past Joel’s death and accept Abby as a protagonist – and that Abby actively endears the audience with the added benefit of gameplay. A TV show won’t have that luxury, so it will be entirely up to Dever to make Abby a sympathetic character. The Last of Us Season 2.





10 Caitlin Dever Abbey’s brutality must be shown

Abby shoves away a crowd of clickers with her bare hands

Where Ellie’s gameplay relies heavily on her agility and her handy switchblade, Abby’s gameplay relies entirely on her brute force. She doesn’t need a knife to take out a bunch of clickers; She can only beat them to death with her bare hands. Dever doesn’t have Abby’s brawny physicality, but that doesn’t mean she can’t handle his brutality. As long as Dever can play Abby’s brutality authentically, she doesn’t need Abby’s biceps to do the character justice.





9 Abby’s fellowship with the rest of the Salt Lake crew

Dever needs to form a believable on-screen friendship with the four co-stars

To Isaac’s dismay, the so-called “Salt Lake Crew” is a group whose loyalty to each other overrides their loyalty to the rest of the wolves. Abby’s ride-or-die friendships with Owen, Manny, Nora and, to a lesser extent, Mel are key to humanizing the character. in The Last of Us In Season 2, Dever needs to form long-lasting trusting friendships with his four co-stars. The Salt Lake crew will do anything for each other, and their on-screen chemistry needs to reflect that.

8 Abby’s grief over her father’s death is important to us for the last season 2

Losing Jerry sends Abby down a dark path





The key to understanding Abby and why she wanted to kill Joel in the first place is recognizing the intense grief she feels over her father’s death. Jerry Anderson is the surgeon that Joel kills—among many other fireflies—when he saves Ellie from a fatal operation. The Last of Us‘ Season 1 Finale Massacre. If Dever can catch Abby complaining about Jerry’s death, then It would be much easier to see her side of the story and understand (if not agree with) her exact revenge decision. Her motivation is similar to Ellie’s.

7 Caitlin Dever needs to capture Abby’s vengeful drive

Abby’s revenge mirrors Ellie’s in interesting ways





by bulk of The Last of Us Part II, Ellie is singularly focused on avenging Joel. When Abby first appears in the prologue, she is in the same position, determined to make her father’s killer pay. The futility of Eli’s quest for revenge is shown in the opening act by Abby’s own vengeance. If Dever doesn’t capture how passionately and narrow-minded Abby is trying to get revenge on Joel, the foreshadowing won’t land well.

6 Kaitlyn Dever must show Abby’s rebellion

Abby does not react well to authority figures

the whole The Last of Us Part II, Abby doesn’t react well when the authorities tell her what to do. When Isaac tells her not to go after Owen and to stay in the stadium, she leaves the stadium and goes after Owen anyway. Abby’s rebelliousness is one of her most relatable qualitiesSo Dever needs to show that side of her for the audience to empathize with the character.





5 Abby’s guilt over Joel’s murder is crucial to Abby’s arc in the Season 2 finale

Dever needs to show that Abby is filled with guilt (and revenge doesn’t solve anything).

Abby’s three-day odyssey through Seattle interestingly mirrors Allie’s journey, as Abby is the other side of Allie’s quest for revenge. Ally is determined to kill Joel’s killer, because she thinks it will make her feel better, but Abby has already learned the hard way that it won’t fix anything. Early in the game, she kills her father’s killer, Joel, and spends the rest of the story wracked with guilt. Dever needs to show this remorse The Last of Us Season 2 so Abby won’t be known as a cold-blooded killer who doesn’t deserve redemption.





4 Abbi’s courage under fire is important to her character

No matter how outmatched she is, Abby is always ready to fight

One of Abby’s best qualities is her courage under fire. She stands between the lev and the loaded gun. He fights Tommy seconds after Tommy kills Manny (and Manny’s blood is still on his face). When she’s trapped in the woods in pitch-black with her hands bound and no weapons but her two clenched fists, with a horde of infected in the darkness, Abby doesn’t stand still; He gets ready to fight. Dever must capture Abby’s bravery and grace under pressure to create her role The Last of Us Another lead act of Season 2.





3 Caitlin Dever needs to show Abby’s resilience

Abby’s refusal to quit is her most admirable quality

At the end of the play, when Eli sees Abby exhausted, emaciated, and being washed to death on the beach, it shows Abby’s resilience and refusal to give up. As soon as Ellie cuts her down from the pier, Abby is the first to save Lev. When Eli threatens to kill Lev if Abby doesn’t fight him, Abby starts a fight. Dever needs to tap into Abby’s resilience to make the character as admirable and heroic on the TV show as she is in the game.

2 Abby’s Lev and Yara’s fierce protectiveness are the keys to her redemption

Abby’s relationship with Lev and Yara is reminiscent of Joel’s relationship with Eli





While Abby’s grief over her father’s death is the key to understanding her motivations, her protectiveness towards Lev and Yara is the key to her redemption. Abby’s quest to watch over Lev and Yara and keep them safe is reminiscent of Joel’s relationship with Ellie in the first game. After Lev and Yara save Abby from being hanged by the Seraphites, She becomes a kind of big sister to them. Lev and Yara haven’t been cast for a TV show yet, but Dever needs to love those kids for sure so she’ll do anything to save them.

1 AB’s carefully guarded vulnerability

Abby masks her deep-seated vulnerability with an outward toughness





On the surface, Abby is a tough-as-nails badass who plays by her own rules and won’t take any guff. But deep down, she is vulnerable. She does everything she can to not let that vulnerability show, but says a few moments that reveal the fear and helplessness she masks with toughness. Laura Bailey beautifully captures Abby’s carefully guarded vulnerability in the game, and Dever needs to follow in her footsteps with her performance. The Last of Us Season 2.