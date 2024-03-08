Sports

🚨 ASSE group with many returns

In the pre-match press conference, the lower technician announced the package Lamin Fomba, suffered from ankle sprains during the week. The absence of Ibrahima Wadji and Stephane Diarra, who will not wear the green jersey this season.

On the other hand, there were hopes of many returns compared to the group that traveled to the Sebastian Charlity Stadium last Saturday. Package to the capital, Captain Anthony Briancon Rejoins the group. Same thing with the environment Florian Tardieu And the winger Matthew Caffero who come to expand the Saint-Etienne squad.

Finally, Angers absent after his injury on the lawn, Aïmen Moueffek Olivier Dell’Oglione is also returning to the group to offer more solutions.

ASSE Group:

  • Parents: Green, Larsneur
  • Rescuers: Appiah, Batubinsika, Bentayg, Briancon, Mason, Nade, Petrot
  • Environment: Bouchouari, Chambost, Monconduit, Moueffek, Tardieu
  • Attackers: Caffero, Cardona, Mbuku, Sissoko.


