💥Spring Flash Sales: The best Amazon offers to follow live so that you don't miss any promotion

Amazon’s Spring Flash Sale is back this year and with a bunch of promotions. In order not to miss anything, we invite you to find the best offers on hi-tech live in this live.

Amazon’s Spring 2024 Flash Sale: What You Need to Know If Amazon regularly offers very attractive offers on many high-tech products, the online sales giant also holds promotional events such as Prime Day or else Spring Flash Sale. This is back to Monday March 25, 2024 at 11:59 pm, meaning 6 days of promotions compared to last year’s 3. While it is not necessary to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this flash sale, unlike Prime Day, it is different in that respect. wow days They coincide with the Spring Flash Sale and, as part of it, offer special offers that last only for 8 hours. Additionally, by subscribing to Amazon Prime, you can avail unlimited one-day delivery without paying extra. This will save you shipping costs in addition to receiving your items faster. You can avail a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. If the offer does not suit you, you are free to cancel it at any time. Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days Check out Spring Flash Sales on Amazon The best deals available on Amazon for Spring Flash Sales and WOW Days The Galaxy Book3 appears with a 35% discount, dropping its price from €849.69 to €549!

The PS5 Slim doesn’t escape the Spring Flash Sale with a 14% reduction

The iPhone 15 costs €859 instead of €969

MacBook Air 2023 with M2 chip and 15.3-inch screen is €1,439.99 instead of €1,599

The Philips PUS8108 50-inch Ambilight TV is just €429

Acer Predator Helios Gaming Laptop PC is €1,699.99 instead of €2,099 and has an RTX 4070

AirPods Pro2 USB-C is €245 instead of €279

-42% off on one of the best Airfryer

Honor Magic6 Lite is an ultra-resistant smartphone that costs only €289!

18% discount on LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds See all Spring Flash Sale offers on Amazon

Besides the famous Prime Day, Spring flash sales are one of the promotional events not to be missed to stock up on great deals on Amazon.. This is the first major event signed by Amazon and hence a great opportunity if you want to get new devices or replace an older model. You can find a wide variety of items on sale ; Beauty products, clothing, home items and of course high tech including smartphones, laptops, SSDs, 4K TVs, screens, video game consoles, connected devices, etc. Amazon is also taking the opportunity to sell its products like Echo Dot, Fire TV etc. However, the best offer risks disappearing very quickly, especially since some promotions are popular wow days Lasts only 8 hours. Following our live stream is the best way to make sure you don’t miss out on the best offers! Amazon Prime Subscription To take advantage of the WOW Days and hence additional promotions during the Spring Flash Sales, you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber which offers several benefits: Unlimited free priority delivery, everywhere in France but also in Belgium;

Free same-day delivery of your Monoprix shopping to eligible areas;

Unlimited access to Amazon Music Prime and its 2 million tracks for listening on all your devices;

Unlimited access to the Prime Video catalog on all your devices;

Unlimited access to a library of books on Prime Reading to read on all your devices;

access to Prime Gaming to collect bonuses each month on certain games and free games;

A free monthly subscription to the Twitch channel of your choice. You can try this offer for 30 days without obligation. Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days Beware of scams during the Amazon Spring Flash Sale There is no such thing as zero risk and it is always tempting to accept the lowest offer on a product. You should still be careful and keep a few tips in mind to avoid falling into the trap: Beware of overly attractive offers : We all hope to find one of the trendy products with unbeatable discounts. Yes, it could happen (never say never) but it’s unlikely to be a really good plan. To avoid any disappointment, you should not hesitate to look at other sites and compare promotions. A price that is too low may be suspect. Avoid sellers with bad reviews : Marketplace allows sellers to leverage exposure to major merchant sites to sell their products. While most of them are reliable, unfortunately there are some bad sellers in the lot. Do not hesitate to read the opinions of other customers, this can be a good source of information (both about the product and the seriousness of the seller). Don’t be fooled by phishing : Emails and SMS received to alert us about the problem with our delivery, we’ve all been there. But above all, do not click on the link in this message. You run the risk of having a lot of things stolen. To follow the progress of your package, go directly to your personal space on the merchant’s website. Avail Prime Day offers on Amazon Our tips for taking advantage of Amazon’s spring flash sale To get the best deals possible during Amazon’s Spring Flash Sale, a few tips are essential: Make a shopping list : By placing the products you want directly in your basket, you will see if they are on sale without spending your time looking for them;

: By placing the products you want directly in your basket, you will see if they are on sale without spending your time looking for them; Don’t wait too long when you like an offer ; As mentioned above with WOW sales, some offers only last for 8 hours. And on top of that, stocks can disappear quickly if the promotion is really interesting. This is especially true for consoles like the PS5, SSDs, Apple products, etc.

; As mentioned above with WOW sales, some offers only last for 8 hours. And on top of that, stocks can disappear quickly if the promotion is really interesting. This is especially true for consoles like the PS5, SSDs, Apple products, etc. Compare prices ; Don’t hesitate to look at the prices charged by the competition. That said, we already do this work for you: the promotions we present to you are usually the best offers currently available.

; Don’t hesitate to look at the prices charged by the competition. That said, we already do this work for you: the promotions we present to you are usually the best offers currently available. Follow our life ; We report live the best offers from Amazon to save your time. Check out Spring Flash Sales on Amazon When is the Amazon Spring Flash Sale this year? This year, the Spring Flash Sales are back on Amazon starting Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM and ending on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM. So you have 6 days to take advantage of the first batch of summer promotions on Amazon! What promotions can we expect during the Amazon Spring Flash Sale? During this week of promotions, Amazon has decided to reduce the prices of thousands of items on its site. There will be something for everyone: smartphones, TVs, connected accessories, LEGO and even robot vacuum cleaners to help with your spring cleaning! As for the prices charged… they are quite simply sacrificed. In any case, it’s worth taking a look before waiting to find the summer sales.

