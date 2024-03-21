💥Spring Flash Sales: Best offers on laptops, SSDs and graphics cards can be followed live on Amazon

Is having a PC worth the name too expensive? Amazon’s spring flash sales prove otherwise. You can see it for yourself with the best offers to follow live on gaming laptops, screens, SSDs, graphics cards, etc.

Spring flash sales slash high-tech prices on Amazon While inflation has increased the prices of high-tech products, especially computer equipment, Spring flash sales help reduce costs on a wide selection of items; Gaming PC, Screen, SSD, Graphics Card etc. . This promotion takes place On Amazon from March 20 to 25, 2024 . This is the online sales giant’s first promotional event of the year and therefore an opportunity not to be missed like sales or Black Friday. You can also take advantage of flash sales that last only 8 hours with WOW days. These promotions are still big but are only accessible to Amazon Prime members. By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you can avail unlimited one-day delivery without paying extra. This will save you shipping costs in addition to receiving your items faster. Not a Prime member yet? No problem, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial. If the offer does not suit you, you are free to cancel it at any time. Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days Check out Spring Flash Sales on Amazon Offers 🔥 on hardware (PC, SSD, Screen etc.) during Spring Flash Sale The Galaxy Book3 appears with a 35% discount, dropping its price from €849.69 to €549!

The PS5 Slim doesn’t escape the Spring Flash Sale with a 14% reduction

Korui 24-inch gaming PC screen at 165 Hz and 1 ms is €123 instead of €149.99

MacBook Air 2023 with M2 chip and 15.3-inch screen is €1,469 instead of €1,599

Acer Predator Helios Gaming Laptop PC is €1,699.99 instead of €2,099 and has an RTX 4070

The 990 Pro 2TB is priced at €188.90 instead of the usual €274.99

Corsair 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5 RAM Strip Set goes to €149.99 instead of €185.71

Apart from the famous Prime Day, Spring Flash Sales are one of the promotional moments not to be missed to take advantage of great deals on Amazon.. This is the perfect opportunity if you are looking to buy new appliances or replace an older model. A wide range of hardware items are offered on sale: laptops, SSDs, graphics cards, RAM sticks, screens, etc. However, the best deals are likely to disappear quickly, especially short-lived promotions like “WOW Sales” that last only 8 hours. Following our live stream is the best way to make sure you don’t miss the most exciting opportunities! Check out Spring Flash Sales on Amazon Amazon Prime Subscription Apart from giving you access to WOW sales (flash promotions that last only 8 hours), an Amazon Prime subscription brings multiple benefits: Unlimited free priority delivery, everywhere in France but also in Belgium;

Free same-day delivery of your Monoprix shopping to eligible areas;

Unlimited access to Amazon Music Prime and its 2 million tracks for listening on all your devices;

Unlimited access to the Prime Video catalog on all your devices;

Unlimited access to a library of books on Prime Reading to read on all your devices;

access to Prime Gaming to collect bonuses each month on certain games and free games;

A free monthly subscription to the Twitch channel of your choice. You can try this offer for free for 1 month. Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days Beware of scams during spring flash sales and WOW days on Amazon Although spring flash sales offer big promotions and allow you to save big, you still need to be wary of potential scams. To avoid some disappointments, don’t hesitate to apply these few tips: Beware of overly attractive offers: Excessively reduced pricing can hide a scam. Keep in mind that, even during the Spring Flash Sale, the RTX 4090 won’t be offered at half price. When in doubt, compare the price of the promotion you’ve seen to other sites. If the gap is indeed significant, something is undoubtedly amiss; Avoid sellers with low ratings : On Amazon, there are many third-party sellers and while some are completely trustworthy and offer hardware at a good price, unfortunately this is not the case for all. Therefore, we advise you to check the seller’s assessment in the first question. If the reviews are mostly negative or there are none, it is better to stay away from it. Don’t be fooled by phishing : Have you received a message or email saying your Amazon package has been blocked? There is a good chance that it is phishing. Instead of clicking on the received link, go directly to the official website. It will be safer! When is the Amazon Spring Flash Sale this year? This year, the Spring Flash Sales are back on Amazon starting Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM and ending on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM. So you have 6 days to take advantage of the first batch of summer promotions on Amazon! What promotions can we expect during the Amazon Spring Flash Sale? During this week of promotions, Amazon has decided to reduce the prices of thousands of items on its site. There will be something for everyone: smartphones, TVs, connected accessories, LEGO and even robot vacuum cleaners to help with your spring cleaning! As for the prices charged… they are quite simply sacrificed. In any case, it’s worth taking a look before waiting to find the summer sales.

